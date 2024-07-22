Dong Thap launches logo design contest for Sa Dec flower festivals

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap has launched a logo design contest for the Sa Dec Flower - Ornamental Festival and Dong Thap Lotus Festival.

The Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2024 takes place in May. (Photo: SGGP)

The entries must feature images of ornamental flowers and lotus to showcase the history, culture, people, and outstanding achievements of Dong Thap Province.

The contest is open to both professional and amateur participants who are Vietnamese citizens.

Entries should be submitted to the Provincial Center for Culture and Arts at No.86, National Highway 30, An Binh Commune, Cao Lanh District, Dong Thap Province before August 20.

The 2023 Sa Dec Flower - Ornamental Festival attracta a large number of visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

The first Sa Dec Flower - Ornamental Festival was organized from December 30, 2023, to January 5, 2024, in Sa Dec City Dong Thap Province. The festival is expected to contribute to the development of traditional trade and cultural values of Sa Dec Flower Village, one of the largest flower villages in the Mekong Delta as well as promote the tourism potential of Dong Thap province.

The Lotus Festival took place for the first time in 2022, aiming to honor the lotus and promote the cultural and economic values of products, and souvenirs made from Dong Thap-based lotus plants; thereby, boosting the development of the lotus planting industry along with tourism development; develop typical products; attract more tourists to the Mekong Delta province and contribute to the local socio-economic development.

By Chi Phuong - Translated by Kim Khanh