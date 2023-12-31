Sa Dec Flower - Ornamental Festival 2023 opens

The People's Committee of Dong Thap Province last night held an opening ceremony for the first Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Festival 2023, themed “Love of Land - Love of Flowers”.

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of the first Sa Dec Flower - Ornamental Festival 2023.

Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Secretary of Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee Le Quoc Phong were present at the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee Le Quoc Phong said that the first-ever Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Festival is an opportunity for the province to introduce comprehensively the potential strengths, capabilities and uniqueness of Sa Dec ornamental flowers.

Apart from a key agricultural sector of Dong Thap Province with a revenue of more than VND6 trillion (US$247 million), Sa Dec ornamental flower has become symbolic, affirming traditional values, quality and unique characteristics of this land, emphasized Mr. Phong.

Sa Dec has a growing area of ​​more than 3,000 hectares with more than 2,000 flower and ornamental varieties, supplying over 12 million products annually.

Moreover, Sa Dec flowers and ornamental villages have also become familiar destinations for millions of tourists each year.

Secretary of Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee Le Quoc Phong speaks at the opening ceremony of the first Sa Dec Flower-Ornamental Festival.

Secretary of Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee Le Quoc Phong hoped that Sa Dec Flower - Ornamental Festival 2023 would not only bring to tourists domestically and internationally interesting experiences and unique art programs but also contribute to connecting and promoting the economic value of the flower and ornamental sector.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man highly appreciated the efforts, determination and results that Dong Thap Province has achieved in recent times.

The Mekong Delta province has become a bright spot in the country in investment environment improvement through building a friendly government and strong development of high-tech agriculture and startup movement.

An art performance at the opening ceremony of the first Sa Dec Flower-Ornamental Festival

The first Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Festival is a meaningful cultural, economic and tourism event to honor and recognize the contributions of farmers, cooperatives, experts, scientists and the business community, and to promote the values of unique local agricultural products.

Besides, this is also an opportunity for the locality to promote tourism brands and call for investment, facilitate businesses' exchange and introduction of their products, open more cooperation opportunities and promote ornamental flowers and agricultural product brands.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong