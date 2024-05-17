2nd Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2024 opens

The 2nd Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2024 themed "Radiant Lotus Blossom” opens in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on May 16. (Photo: SGGP)

The festival includes a wide range of cultural and tourism activities, such as an art program marking the 55-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh's Testament (1969- 2024); a seminar on developing the processing industry, strengthening trade promotion and enhancing the value of the lotus industry chain in Dong Thap province; an introduction of the first batch of frozen lotus roots shipped to Japan from the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap; the Mekong Delta - Dong Thap trade fair in 2024; a fashion contest, a lotus-based dishes cooking competition, a photo exhibition, trekking tour to Tram Chim National Park and more.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Dong Thap Province, Pham Thien Nghia speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In his opening speech, Chairman of the People's Committee of Dong Thap Province, Pham Thien Nghia, said that the 2nd Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2024 aims to promote trade and tourism activities of the province as well as Dong Thap lotus products. The province currently has 59 One Commune One Product (OCOP) products rated three stars and above and one five-star product.

The locality is implementing trade promotional programs to bring Dong Thap lotus products to markets in South Korea, Myanmar, China, and Taiwan (China), he emphasized.

Delegates attend the opening ceremony of the 2nd Dong Thap Lotus Festival 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tin Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh