Travel

Dong Loc T-Junction historical site opens during Tet

SGGP

The Dong Loc T-Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District will open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to receive visitors who come to offer flowers and incense and pay tribute to the fallen heroes during Tet holidays.

dsc09314-1857-5381.jpg
Visitors visit Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historical Relic site. (Photo: SGGP)

The management board of the historical site has proactively arranged staff to guide and provide information about the site to tourists.

In addition, the management board has also created beautiful photo spots, cleaned the historical site, and installed decorative lighting systems to attract visitors. The unit has coordinated with the Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historical Relic site, functional departments, and local authorities to ensure traffic safety and public order and prevent fire hazards.

den-on-dap-nghi-dip-27-thang-7htsg-2765-6778.jpg
Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historical Relic site (Photo: SGGP)

The Dong Loc T-junction in the central province of Ha Tinh has gone down in history with the heroic sacrifice of hundreds of war heroes. It played a vital role in the transportation of necessary ammunition from north to south during the war. It is famous for the story of ten female youth volunteers who laid down their lives when they were in the most beautiful period of a person’s lifetime to ensure the transportation of important materials on the Ho Chi Minh Trail on July 24, 1968.

By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Dong Loc T-Junction historical site Tet holidays visit Visitors

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn