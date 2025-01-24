Dong Loc T-Junction historical site opens during Tet

The Dong Loc T-Junction historical site in Ha Tinh Province’s Can Loc District will open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to receive visitors who come to offer flowers and incense and pay tribute to the fallen heroes during Tet holidays.

Visitors visit Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historical Relic site. (Photo: SGGP)

The management board of the historical site has proactively arranged staff to guide and provide information about the site to tourists.

In addition, the management board has also created beautiful photo spots, cleaned the historical site, and installed decorative lighting systems to attract visitors. The unit has coordinated with the Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historical Relic site, functional departments, and local authorities to ensure traffic safety and public order and prevent fire hazards.

Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historical Relic site (Photo: SGGP)

The Dong Loc T-junction in the central province of Ha Tinh has gone down in history with the heroic sacrifice of hundreds of war heroes. It played a vital role in the transportation of necessary ammunition from north to south during the war. It is famous for the story of ten female youth volunteers who laid down their lives when they were in the most beautiful period of a person’s lifetime to ensure the transportation of important materials on the Ho Chi Minh Trail on July 24, 1968.

By Duong Quang—Translated by Kim Khanh