Domestic tourism heats up ahead of public holidays

The upcoming five-day holiday for National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) offers a great opportunity for people to plan their leisure trips.

Domestic tourism is expected to see a huge number of visitors flock to Ho Chi Minh City to witness the grand celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975- April 30, 2025).

Meanwhile, outbound tours to destinations like Singapore, Thailand and the Republic of Korea are also bustling.

In addition to national-level commemorative and grand events, Ho Chi Minh City will host a series of cultural and artistic programs, promising to impress both locals and tourists.

Particularly, a fireworks show will be massively kicked off from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. on April 30 at 30 venues along the Saigon River, District 1, and Thu Duc City; a special program featuring musical performances and water sports activities will be held along Nguyen Hue Walking Street and the Saigon River area in the section from Ba Son Bridge to Nha Rong Wharf and so on.

Foreign tourists go shopping at Ben Thanh Market, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

On the occasion, several travel agencies have also launched special tour packages to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, including Saigontourist’s tour for war veterans from across the country to revisit former battlefields in combination with sightseeing. In addition, there are tours to “red addresses” (historical sites, memorials, and locations associated with the revolutionary struggle) like Cu Chi Tunnels, Rung Sac Military Base in Can Gio District, Reunification Palace in District 1 and so on.

Tourists can explore Ho Chi Minh City by train on Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien), visit Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City Post Office, Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on Nguyen Van Binh Street, Saigon Opera House, Nguyen Hue Walking Street, double-decker bus tour.

Besides, tourists can explore Ha Long Bay and Nha Trang City in five of Vietnam’s most beautiful railway routes, and enjoy Vietnam’s culinary authenticity from various regions via Vietravel tours.

Foreign tourists experience street food in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), airlines plan to operate 7,536 flights, providing around 1.5 million seats, up more than 20 percent compared to ordinary days, primarily for high-demand routes of Hanoi – Dong Hoi, Hanoi – Chu Lai, Ho Chi Minh City – Tuy Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City – Con Dao, and so on.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong