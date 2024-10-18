Documentary movie concerning national women's football team premiered

Coach Mai Duc Chung together with players of Vietnamese women's football team at the movie premier session.

The first premier session took place at BHD Star Cineplex on October 17, gathering Coach Mai Duc Chung together with popular female footballers, namely Huynh Nhu, Thanh Nha, Bich Thuy, Kim Thanh, Bao Chau, football lovers and fans, representatives of media agencies.

They were at the premier session to watch the movie, met and posed for photos with fans.

Female footballer Huynh Nhu (second from L) poses a photo with her fans at the movie premiere session.

Movie Director Nguyen Thi Tham brought stories during 30 years of the development of the national women's football team, as well as the silent sacrifices, efforts and contributions along with moments of victories which the female footballers had experienced and achieved in SEA Games 1997 for the first time until the recent tournament- World Cup 2023.

The premiere session took place in advance of the Vietnamese Women's Day.

The documentary movie has a total duration of 78 minutes and it was produced by Vietcontent with the participation of producer Viewfinder. It is expected to motivate fans nationwide and honor the journeys of the national women's football team at the sports tournament at home and abroad.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong