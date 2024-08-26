Diverse tour options, new experiences offered for National Day holiday

With less than a week to go before the National Day holiday on September 2, which spans four days, many families and groups are taking advantage of this time as their last opportunity before students return to school.

Tourists participate in beach activities organized by Vietluxtour.

Travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City report that tour bookings are currently over 90 percent full. Some domestic and Southeast Asian tours are still available.

Short getaways in high demand

According to recent data from Saigontourist and Vietravel, nearly all tours for the upcoming National Day holiday are fully booked. This year, travel agencies have introduced a variety of new tour products and refreshed popular routes like Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Sapa, Moc Chau, and Con Dao.

Ms. Doan Thi Thanh Tra, Marketing and Communications Director at Saigontourist, highlighted the strong interest in autumn tours designed for seniors and trips for overseas Vietnamese visiting home. Notably, destinations such as Bao Loc - Doi Dep Tea Resort and Binh Chau - Mineral Hot Spring are popular choices among travelers.

This year, Saigontourist continues its partnership with Vietnam Airlines to offer special combo packages, featuring domestic destinations like Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang, and Phu Yen, with departures from Ho Chi Minh City, to boost competitiveness and support the long-term, sustainable growth of domestic tourism.

On this occasion, Vietluxtour focuses on the individual traveler market and office workers with tailored tours that cater to mid-to-high-end leisure needs, especially beach destinations, such as Nha Trang, Phu Yen, Hue - Da Nang, and Con Dao.

Mr. Tran The Dung, CEO of Vietluxtour, noted that since the Covid-19 pandemic, the seasonality in tourism has decreased significantly. Both group and individual travelers are now spreading their travel plans more evenly throughout the year. Historically, the period from August to November was considered a low season. However, recently, it has become an ideal time for travel planning due to less service overload, favorable prices, cool and fresh weather, and beautiful autumn scenery at various destinations.

“We expect a 20 percent increase in domestic and international outbound travel during the National Day holiday and this fall compared to last year. For the international market coming to Vietnam, Vietluxtour has prepared a business plan for the year-end peak season, focusing on key target markets such as Europe, the US, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, to increase arrivals by approximately 30 percent compared to last year,” Dung added.

Outbound travel remains a main trend

Ms. Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, Deputy General Director of Vietravel, noted that over 90 percent of tour bookings for the National Day holiday on September 2 are for international destinations. High domestic airfare and a preference for less crowded vacations are driving many travelers to choose overseas trips, with popular destinations including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and China.

Vietnam Airlines will operate nearly 2,500 flights from August 30 to September 4, offering around 500,000 seats, including 330,000 on domestic routes—up 20 percent from the same period last year. The airline is increasing flight frequencies on routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Da Nang, Da Lat, and Cam Ranh, as well as between Ho Chi Minh City and Hue, Phu Quoc. It is also boosting international flights from Vietnam to India, China, Thailand, and Australia to accommodate the surge in travel demand during the holiday peak.

Tour operators like BenThanh Tourist, Viet Travel, and Saco Travel have reported a strong preference for international tours over domestic options this holiday season. Southeast Asian destinations such as Cambodia and Laos have seen increased interest due to their relatively short duration (4-5 days) and moderate pricing. In addition, autumn is a particularly appealing time to visit these places due to the pleasant weather and scenic beauty.

For this holiday period, BenThanh Tourist focuses on medium- and short-term tours, including trips to Northeast Asia (South Korea, Japan), Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company also offers long-haul tours for those with more flexible schedules, especially to Northern Europe.

Ms. Tran Phuong Linh, Marketing and IT Director at BenThanh Tourist, observes that travelers are increasingly favoring international tours. This trend is driven by a desire for novelty and unique experiences at international destinations.

Moreover, international tours often offer higher service quality with distinct differences in experiences and attractions, which many travelers find worth the extra cost. Additionally, with domestic tour prices remaining relatively high, travelers are more inclined to choose international options when they perceive better value for their money.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan