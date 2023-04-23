District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day

Dat nuoc tron niem vui (the country of sheer bliss) is the title of a Ngo boat racing festival hosted by the District Party Committee, the People's Committee, and the Fatherland Front Committee of District 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The festival has taken place earlier today, April 23, along the Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal, the section from Nguyen Van Troi Bridge to Le Van Sy Bridge. The festival is an event in honor of the 48th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2023) and has attracted nine teams from multiple provinces and cities to compete.

The lively and exhilarating competitions are set to draw the attention and cheers of many residents. A reporter from SGGP Newspaper has observed the preparations and festive atmosphere surrounding this vibrant folk festival.