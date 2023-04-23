SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Ho Chi Minh City

District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day

SGGP
Dat nuoc tron niem vui (the country of sheer bliss) is the title of a Ngo boat racing festival hosted by the District Party Committee, the People's Committee, and the Fatherland Front Committee of District 3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The festival has taken place earlier today, April 23, along the Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal, the section from Nguyen Van Troi Bridge to Le Van Sy Bridge. The festival is an event in honor of the 48th anniversary of the National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2023) and has attracted nine teams from multiple provinces and cities to compete.

The lively and exhilarating competitions are set to draw the attention and cheers of many residents. A reporter from SGGP Newspaper has observed the preparations and festive atmosphere surrounding this vibrant folk festival.

District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day ảnh 1

Teams participating in the Ngo boat racing festival practice on Nhieu Loc - Thi Nghe Canal, HCMC
District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day ảnh 2
District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day ảnh 3

The training sessions of the boat racing teams have captured the interest of the audience
District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day ảnh 4

The preparation work for the boat racing festival
District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day ảnh 5

Warming up
District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day ảnh 6
District 3 holds Ngo boat racing festival to celebrate Reunification Day ảnh 7

Showing determination
By Dung Phuong – Translated by Da Nguyet

Tags

National Reunification National Reunification Day 48th anniversary of National Reunification District 3 boat racing festival traditional boat racing

Other news