District 12 upgrading 17 streets, alleys via mobilizing social resources

District 12 People’s Committee yesterday held the groundbreaking ceremony for street and alley upgrading projects under the form of State-citizen partnership (round 2).



The People’s Committee of District 12 informed that in 2023, the district plans to invest in upgrading 84 streets and alleys with a total length of nearly 13.3km by mobilizing social resources. The community are encouraged to donate about 377m² of land and 122m of fence, as well as a financial contribution of VND23 billion (US$980,000).

This time, District 12 People’s Committee commences upgrading projects for 17 alleys under the form of State-citizen partnership, finishing in September 2023.

In particular, in An Phu Dong Ward, the construction is done on the four alleys, one of which is to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country reunification (on April 30, 2025).

According to Vice Chairman of District 12 People’s Committee Dau An Phuc, when completed, these infrastructure improvement projects help to provide smoother traffic, and in turn boost socio-economic growth. They will enhance the urban beauty of the district as well.

In the upcoming time, District 12 People’s Committee is going to invest more in upgrading other streets and alleys in the district, also via mobilizing social resources, in order to fully eliminate streets with soil and rock, step by step perfecting the technical infrastructure of the district.