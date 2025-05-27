District 11 starts Phu Tho Racecourse project

The People’s Committee of District 11 officially held a groundbreaking ceremony for the infrastructure and transportation construction project of Phu Tho Racecourse in Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium on the morning of May 27.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the infrastructure and transportation construction project of Phu Tho Racecourse in Phu Tho Indoor Sports Stadium (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the district also marked the completion of sidewalk renovation and repairs along Le Dai Hanh, Nguyen Thi Nho, and Lu Gia streets.

According to the District 11 People’s Committee, the infrastructure development project at the Phu Tho Racecourse has a total investment of VND200 billion (US$7.7 million), funded by the city’s budget. The project is expected to be completed in 2026.

Director of the District 11 Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board, Tran Anh Tuan, said that the initiative represents a concrete step in implementing the 1:2000 subzone zoning plan approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in 2018 to establish a high-quality cultural and sports complex designed to serve the community.

The project will include the construction of five internal roads with a total length of more than two kilometers. These roads expanded from two to six lanes will connect to major streets such as Le Dai Hanh, Lu Gia, Ly Thuong Kiet, and 3 Thang 2, helping to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Covering more than 48 hectares, the Phu Tho Racecourse was the venue for the 22nd Southeast Asian Games in 2003. More than two decades later, it is continuing to be developed into a sports, cultural, service, and high-rise residential complex in preparation for the 2026 National Sports Festival.

In addition to road construction, the project will expand key facilities, including Phu Tho Park, a center for traditional arts, an accommodation site for coaches and athletes, and the expansion of Nguyen Thi Nho Primary School. These projects are expected to boost socio-economic development and improve the quality of life for community residents.

The People’s Committee District 11 announces the completion of a project to repair and renovate sidewalks along Le Dai Hanh, Nguyen Thi Nho, and Lu Gia streets. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the People’s Committee District 11 also announced the completion of a VND15 billion (US$578,754) project to repair and renovate sidewalks along Le Dai Hanh, Nguyen Thi Nho, and Lu Gia streets. The upgrades covered a total of 3.3 kilometers of pavement, with an average width of 4 to 5 meters, contributing to the district’s urban beautification efforts and enhancing its gateway appearance.

These efforts affirm the commitment of District 11’s authorities to improving infrastructure, better serving the local community, and fostering sustainable urban development.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh