District 10 inaugurates Health Street to better care for residents’ health

The administration of District 10 today inaugurated the ‘Health Street’ and announced medical tourism products to provide better care for people's health, especially after the pandemic.

This new model also aims to facilitate the introduction of products and connect tourism products to enrich the destinations of Ho Chi Minh City as well as District 10.

According to Chairwoman of the District 10 People's Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, the launch of the ‘Health Street’ and the announcement of District 10 medical tourism products are expected to take care of city dwellers' health better, especially after the pandemic.

This new model will enable businesses to introduce products and connect tourism products to enrich the destinations of Ho Chi Minh City as well as District 10.

Some 150 healthcare establishments registered to join in the ‘Health Street’ in District 10 and medical tourism products. The special street is set to promote medical tourism products, connect visitors to visit and enjoy in association with health care, beauty, catering services, accommodation and other services.

According to the plan, medical and service facilities are participating in activities to develop medical tourism in association with places of entertainment, shopping, entertainment and tourism accommodation in Ward 12 and Ward 13 on Su Van Hanh Street during the Phase 1 from July to November 2023.

The district administration will manage the street based on lessons learned in the previous phase to expand to neighboring areas in Duong Quang Trung, Thanh Thai, Ba Thang Hai, To Hien Thanh, Tran Thien Chanh, Cao Thang extended streets and the surrounding alleys in the Phase 2 from November 2023.

The District 10 People's Committee today also introduced three medical tourism products, including ‘District 10 - Sunny Day’, ‘District 10 - Shine Smile’ and ‘I'm a doctor’.

On this occasion, the District 10 Medical Center launched the medical examination and treatment program Health Insurance with citizen identification cards and humanitarian medical examination and treatment for 100 members of policy beneficiaries and families serving in the nation’s revolutionary cause.