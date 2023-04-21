Bamboo Airways to offer Hanoi-Ca Mau route on April 29

|
A technical flight operated by Bamboo Airways arrives at Ca Mau Airport on April 20. (Photo: SGGP)
As planned, the carrier will offer the new route connecting Hanoi and Ca Mau with three commercial flights per week, starting from April 29. The trip will depart from Hanoi at 7:05 am and from Ca Mau at 9:55 am on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
The new service will use E190 aircraft featuring 98 passengers, including six business-class seats. Bamboo Airways will create favorable conditions to ensure the effective and safe exploitation of flights.
Ca Mau Province's leaders congratulate the technical flight from HCMC to the province, making preparation for the opening of the Hanoi-Ca Mau route on April 29. (Photo: SGGP)
Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ca Mau Lam Van Bi said that the opening of the Hanoi-Ca Mau route has great significance in connecting the capital to the southernmost point of the country.
Ca Mau Airport currently receives a daily flight on the HCMC-Ca Mau route and reaches 35,000-40,000 passengers per year while the airfield has a capacity of 200,000 passengers per year.