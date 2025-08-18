“Digital Trust Alliance” launched at first national KOL conference

Over 300 KOLs joined the first National KOL Conference on August 18, where the “Digital Trust Alliance” was launched to promote a safer and more responsible digital space.

The first national KOL conference is held in Hanoi.

More than 300 prominent Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) representing 34 provinces and cities nationwide gathered for the inaugural National Conference on “KOLs in the Era of National Rise,” co-organized by the National Cybersecurity Association and the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security on the morning of August 18.

In his opening remarks, Major General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, underscored: “In the digital era, online influencers have emerged as a special force, shaping public perception, driving trends, fostering creativity, and promoting Vietnam’s identity and values to the world.”

Major General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention, speaks at the conference.

According to Major General Le Xuan Minh, KOLs are not merely trendsetters but also “digital ambassadors,” working alongside the State and the people to build a digital economy, digital culture, and a vibrant, sustainable digital society rooted in national identity. He emphasized that the Government has consistently introduced policies to foster a healthy environment where the values of “truth, goodness, and beauty” can be amplified.

“Influential KOLs must be deeply mindful of the impact of every statement, image, and action they put forward. Regulatory bodies and technology platforms must also stand alongside them, providing guidance and support to ensure a positive and responsible digital environment,” Major General Le Xuan Minh stressed.

The conference marked the beginning of a strategic cooperation network linking KOLs, regulators, businesses, digital platforms, and the media. The Digital Trust Alliance is designed to help the public identify credible information, safeguard digital trust, and bolster Vietnam’s soft power.

During the thematic session “Journey and Values,” notable figures such as content creator Khanh Vy and Miss International Bao Ngoc shared their experiences of embedding humanistic values in digital content and affirmed their commitment to contributing to the development of Vietnam’s digital society. The panel discussion “Trust and Expectations,” moderated by People’s Artist Xuan Bac, sparked lively debate with diverse perspectives ranging from regulatory frameworks and media strategies to the real-life experiences of KOLs, laying the groundwork for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable online environment.

Over 300 KOLs and KOCs participate in the conference.

A highlight of the event was the launch of the “Digital Trust Alliance”, uniting KOLs, regulators, platforms, enterprises, and journalists to combat fake news, curb misleading advertising, and amplify positive social values. The “Trusted Influencer” program was also introduced, creating a credibility and social responsibility assessment system for KOLs and Key Opinion Consumers (KOCs).

The gathering brought together nearly 400 delegates—including regulators, businesses, tech platforms, and over 300 influential KOLs—to share responsible behavior standards and initiate community-driven projects aimed at fostering a safe, civilized, and innovative digital space aligned with Vietnam’s socio-economic and cultural development.

The conference also left a distinct mark with its “no flowers” policy, redirecting all decoration funds to support the people of Cuba.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan