Digital publishing on the rise

The number of digital publications issued in 2023 rose 19.4 percent year-on-year to 4,000 titles with around 36 million copies, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications’ Authority of Publication, Printing and Distribution (APPD).

In the meantime, the volume of traditional publications fell by 4.4 percent to over 31,200 titles with nearly 461 million copies.

At a recent conference, the authority said 24 out of 57 publishers engaged in e-publishing and distribution, up 26.3 percent from the previous year, contributing to raising the market share of e-publications to 15.3 percent, surpassing the set target of 12 percent. The number is expected to increase to 28 publishing houses this year.

The publishing sector also recorded audio book revenue of VND116.1 billion (US$4.65 million), exceeding the set plan.

APPD Director General Nguyen Nguyen said that with an increase in the number of e-publication distributors and robust growth of audio books, the Vietnamese e-publication market has caught up with regional and global peers.

The sector has capitalised on advanced technologies like big data and AI in editing and creating audio books so as to better meet the taste of readers, he added.

Laying a stress on the significance of innovation to the publishing sector, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the sector should expand cooperation with technology firms, develop digital infrastructure for publishing houses.

“It is time for the sector to promote innovation for development and open a new chapter for itself. There should be a combination of traditional and digital publication forms”, he underscored.

From the business perspective, CEO of e-book platform Waka Dinh Quang Hoang pointed out that major challenges for businesses include earning money from new technologies and harmonizing social values with rational costs to maintain operations.

He suggested publishing firms share data and platforms to save costs.

