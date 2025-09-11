Bom Bo Hamlet recognized as National Historic Site

Young S’tieng woman pounding rice in Bom Bo Hamlet (Photo: SGGP)

Soc Bom Bo (Bom Bo Hamlet) is long revered as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and patriotism during Vietnam’s resistance war against the US. The enduring image of the S'tieng people pounding rice in the heart of the jungle during the resistance war against the US showcased their contribution to supporting the revolutionary soldiers. It also inspired the stirring patriotic anthem titled “Tieng chay tren soc Bom Bo” (the sound of rice-pounding pestle in Bom Bo Hamlet) by late musician Xuan Hong.

According to the decision, the boundaries of the protected area surrounding the site have been clearly delineated. The People’s Committees at all levels are tasked with managing, preserving, and promoting the site's value in accordance with the Law on Cultural Heritage. This designation marks a significant milestone in reaffirming the historical importance of this heroic land, while also opening up major opportunities for the development of cultural tourism in the region.

S’tieng Ethnic Culture Preservation Area (Photo: SGGP)

In 2015, the first phase of the S’tieng Ethnic Culture Preservation Area was completed and officially opened to the public. Spanning 39 hectares, part of a master plan covering more than 113 hectares, the project was developed with a total investment of over VND85 billion (US$3.2 million). Key components include a traditional longhouse, a reception hall, a festival square, a school, craft villages, and supporting infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and water systems. The site is designed to authentically recreate the traditional living environment of the S’tieng people while preserving their spiritual customs and unique cultural identity.

The recognition of Bom Bo Hamlet as a National Historic Site is not only a tribute to history but also lays the foundation for it to become a standout destination on the tourism map of Vietnam’s Southeast region. Visitors can explore a proud chapter of the nation’s history and immerse themselves in the rich, distinctive culture of the S’tieng ethnic community.

Traditional brocade products handmade by the S’tieng people

