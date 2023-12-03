Dien Bien Airport reopens after major upgrade

Dien Bien Airport in the northern province of Dien Bien reopened with the two first flights on December 2 after eight months of upgrading.

Dien Bien Airport reopens with the first two flights on December 2 after eight months of upgrading. (Photo: SGGP)

The two flights operating by the national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, and low-cost carrier Vietjet Air carrying passengers from Hanoi and HCMC were welcomed with a water cannon salute at the airport.

The expansion project of Dien Bien Airport began in January 2022. The project which is estimated to cost VND1.4 trillion (US$57.6 million) aims to mark 70 years of Dien Bien Phu victory.

According to the project’s investor, the works include the building of a new runway of 2,400 meters to receive large aircraft such as A320 and A321 aircraft and those with equivalent sizes; an upgrade of the existing terminal to meet the capacity of 500,000 passengers per year, installation of a lighting system and security fences and other supplementary works.

The construction and expansion of Dien Bien Airport is a significant event for the Party, Government, and people of Dien Bien Province, contributing to strengthening the connection to the mountainous northwestern part of the country, creating a driving force for socio-economic development and jobs for people as well as improving residents’ quality of life.

Dien Bien Airport is expected to attract businesses specialized in tourism, trade, and service sectors promoting cultural characteristics of ethnic minority groups in the northern mountainous provinces, especially the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Relics Complex.

Vietnam Airlines will offer seven flights per week on the Hanoi-Dien Bien route while Vietjet Air will operate the HCMC-Dien Bien route with three flights per week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh