Dien Bien Airport can now receive wide-body aircraft

After the runway of Dien Bien Airport was widened to 2,400 meters to meet the technical requirements, the airport can now receive wide-body aircraft Airbus A321, A320 or equivalent.

On November 1 morning, an Airbus A321 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines landed at the runway of Dien Bien Airport. This is the first time that the airport welcomed a modern and wide-body aircraft like that. The flight departed from the capital city of Hanoi at 10 a.m. and landed at Dien Bien Airport over one hour later.

Previously, the Dien Bien Airport could only receive narrow-body aircraft ATR-72, Embraer 190 or equivalent owing to its narrow runway.

The official exploitation of jet planes at Dien Bien Airport is considered as an important milestone of the Vietnamese aviation sector, opening more opportunities for the socio-economic development of Dien Bien Province.

From December 2, domestic airlines can resume their commercial flights to and from Dien Bien Airport with wide-body planes like Airbus A321, A320 or equivalent.

Initially, Vietnam Airlines is expected to exploit seven flights per week on the Hanoi and Dien Bien route. As scheduled, the flight No.VN1802 will depart from Hanoi at 1:05 p.m. and land at Dien Bien at 2:05 p.m. and vice versa, the flight will take off from Dien Bien at 2:45 p.m. and land at the capital city of Hanoi at 3:35 p.m.