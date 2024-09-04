Deputy PM examines expressway projects in Lam Dong

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on September 4 conducted a site survey for the construction project of expressways passing through the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The delegation made a site survey in Tan Hoi Commune of Duc Trong District where an expressway will connect with the interchange leading to a residential area in Duc Trong District.

At the visit, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Pham S presented changes in the section’s direction of the expressway from Tan Phu to Lien Khuong, and changes in the use purpose of forest land, compensation, and site clearance.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) conducts a site survey for the construction project of expressways passing through the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha listened to the report and suggestions of the local authorities and investors to grasp the situation and then had a working session with the provincial Party Committee and People's Committee on the same day.

Regarding the two expressways running through the province, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province previously proposed that the Prime Minister solve problems in overlapping mineral resource planning and requested an increase in the state budget allocation for the projects.

Tan Phu – Bao Loc and Bao Loc – Lien Khuong expressways have a total length of around 140 kilometers, including a section of 129 kilometers passing through Lam Dong Province. These projects were initially planned to be kicked off in 2023, but they have not completed procedures yet due to problems in land, overlapping planning, and changes in the use purpose of forest land.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province Pham S presented changes in the section’s direction of the expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

The map of Phu – Bao Loc and Bao Loc – Lien Khuong expressways (Photo: SGGP)

In the first phase, the expressways have four lanes. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh