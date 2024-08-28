Lam Dong to invest in construction of access roads along expressway

The Department of Transport of the central highlands province of Lam Dong has recently proposed an investment plan for a construction project of residential access roads running along the Lien Khuong - Prenn Pass Expressway.

All substandard three-wheeler vehicles are banned from traveling on the expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

The road will have a length of 10 kilometers and a total capital of VND279.7 billion from the state budget.

The construction of the residential access road running along the Lien Khuong - Prenn Pass Expressway will ensure a continuous connection along the entire parallel access road and meet the transportation needs of residents in daily life along National Highway 20.

The 19.2 km-long Lien Khuong - Prenn Pass Expressway was put into operation in 2008. Some sections along both sides of the expressway have not got access roads, which causes difficulties for residents living alongside the highway. In some sections, the locals have cut chain link fences along the expressway to create paths into the expressway leading to a loss of road traffic safety.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh