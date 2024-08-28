National

Lam Dong to invest in construction of access roads along expressway

SGGP

The Department of Transport of the central highlands province of Lam Dong has recently proposed an investment plan for a construction project of residential access roads running along the Lien Khuong - Prenn Pass Expressway.

225743f3b4aa13f44abb-6509.jpg.jpg
All substandard three-wheeler vehicles are banned from traveling on the expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

The road will have a length of 10 kilometers and a total capital of VND279.7 billion from the state budget.

The construction of the residential access road running along the Lien Khuong - Prenn Pass Expressway will ensure a continuous connection along the entire parallel access road and meet the transportation needs of residents in daily life along National Highway 20.

The 19.2 km-long Lien Khuong - Prenn Pass Expressway was put into operation in 2008. Some sections along both sides of the expressway have not got access roads, which causes difficulties for residents living alongside the highway. In some sections, the locals have cut chain link fences along the expressway to create paths into the expressway leading to a loss of road traffic safety.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

residential access roads Lien Khuong - Prenn Pass Expressway Lam Dong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn