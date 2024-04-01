Lam Dong proposes to build Tan Phu- Bao Loc, Bao Loc- Lien Khuong expressways

The People's Committee of Lam Dong Province has just proposed the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to speed up the implementation of the Tan Phu - Bao Loc and Bao Loc - Lien Khuong expressway projects.

The proposal is to ensure alignment with capital balancing capabilities and investment invitations.

Under the plan, the Tan Phu - Bao Loc expressway project connecting Lam Dong Province with Dong Nai Province has a total length of approximately 66 kilometers and a road width of 17 meters with a scale of four lanes for automobiles and emergency stopping lanes.

The project has a total initial investment of about VND17.2 trillion (US$690 million) with non-continuous emergency stopping lanes.

In case of adjusting the investment scale of up to 22 meters in width and continuous emergency stopping lanes, the project's investment capital will increase by approximately VND3,940 billion (US$158 million) to VND4,435 billion (US$178 million).

As for the Bao Loc- Lien Khuong expressway project, the road expressway has a total length of 73.6 kilometers and a width of 17 meters, a design of four lanes for automobiles with non-continous emergency stopping lanes, an initial investment capital of VND19,521 billion (US$784 million).

In case of adjusting the investment scale of up to 24.7 meters in width and continous emergency stopping lanes, the project's investment capital will increase by approximately VND2,539 billion (US$102 million) to VND2,990 billion (US$120 million).

The People's Committee of Lam Dong Province said that if the scale of the two expressway projects is adjusted, investment capital for the projects is likely to be increased and the toll collection period will be extended.

In case of using state budget funds, it could not be balanced in the current period due to the limited financial resources of Lam Dong province's budget.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong