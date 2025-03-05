Department of Ethnic Minorities, Religions announces decision on personnel works

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs on March 5 held a conference to announce the decision on the establishment of the department and hand over the decision on personnel appointments.

According to the resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs was established by merging the Division for Religious Affairs, which was previously under the Department of Internal Affairs, with the Ethnic Minorities Commission which was previously under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

The newly-formed department is officially under the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, starting from March 1, 2025.

Collective of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs takes a photo at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Duy Tan serves as the director of the department. Additionally, five deputy directors include Huynh Van Hong Ngoc, Tran Xuan Dien, Dinh Van Hoa, Tang Phuoc Loc and Dang Thi Tuyet Mai.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs consists of five divisions.

At the conference, the decision on personnel appointment for heads of these divisions was also announced. Specifically, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga was appointed as the Chief of Office.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs Nguyen Duy Tan speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his speech at the conference, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs Nguyen Duy Tan aspired that the department’s officials and staff would uphold solidarity and responsibility, promote their experience and enthusiasm to successfully fulfill all assigned tasks.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs performs the function of supporting the stability of life for ethnic minority communities; overseeing works related to ethnic and religious faith; and providing financial support to religious organizations, affiliated religious institutions, religious dignitaries and religious functionaries. Additionally, the department will collaborate in managing religious and faith-related heritage sites and scenic landmarks.

Head offices of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Ethnic Minorities and Religious Affairs are located at 177 Ly Chinh Thang Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, and 108 Ngo Quyen Street, Ward 7, District 5, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong