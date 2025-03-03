Ho Chi Minh City promulgates rules for renting apartments

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has just signed a decision to promulgate regulations regarding the management and use of apartment buildings in the city.

The Gold View apartment building in District 4, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, if an apartment is used for tourist purposes, it must meet the criteria, including the fact that the apartment for rent used as a tourist apartment is a mixed-use apartment; organizations and individuals providing tourist accommodation services; a tourist apartment must meet the conditions and standards in accordance with the Law on Tourism; and businesses must comply with regulations on conditional business investment sectors.

Organizations or individuals providing tourist accommodation services in apartment buildings must be responsible for registering temporary residences and notifying the accommodation of tourists, including Vietnamese citizens, foreigners, and overseas Vietnamese.

This decision stipulates that apartments must be used for residential purposes. The rental arrangement must display a notarized contract between a landlord and a tenant to clarify the apartment owner's responsibilities and prevent tenants from using the apartment for other purposes.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh