Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City promulgates rules for renting apartments

SGGP

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has just signed a decision to promulgate regulations regarding the management and use of apartment buildings in the city.

cap-so-hong-h-1-34-1293.jpg.jpg
The Gold View apartment building in District 4, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, if an apartment is used for tourist purposes, it must meet the criteria, including the fact that the apartment for rent used as a tourist apartment is a mixed-use apartment; organizations and individuals providing tourist accommodation services; a tourist apartment must meet the conditions and standards in accordance with the Law on Tourism; and businesses must comply with regulations on conditional business investment sectors.

Organizations or individuals providing tourist accommodation services in apartment buildings must be responsible for registering temporary residences and notifying the accommodation of tourists, including Vietnamese citizens, foreigners, and overseas Vietnamese.

This decision stipulates that apartments must be used for residential purposes. The rental arrangement must display a notarized contract between a landlord and a tenant to clarify the apartment owner's responsibilities and prevent tenants from using the apartment for other purposes.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

rules for renting apartments apartment building tourist apartment. mixed-use apartment tourist accommodation services

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn