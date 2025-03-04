HCMC reports successful implementation of streamlined administrative procedures

Civil servants of the People's Committee in District 12 receive and process documents for people

On the first working day after the new system was implemented, administrative procedures at departments and localities across the southern largest city were processed smoothly without interruption.

By early afternoon on March 3, the document reception and result-returning office for labor, employment, and wages—under the HCMC Department of Home Affairs—saw dozens of citizens submitting administrative procedures at its location on Pasteur Street in District 3, the former headquarters of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs.

After submitting the necessary documents for confirmation that foreign workers are not subject to work permits, an employee in the construction industry named Nguyen Thi Linh expressed her satisfaction with the guidance provided by the staff. Having completed administrative procedures multiple times before, she noted that while the Department of Home Affairs is now responsible for processing these documents, the submission process remains unchanged from the time when the Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs handled it.

People come to do procedures at the Professional Records Division (Ho Chi Minh City Police)

At the Criminal Records Receiving and Processing Office, under the Division of Professional Records, HCMC Police at 258 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1, a steady stream of people arrived to complete procedures yesterday morning. Nearly 20 police officers were on duty at the service counters.

Following the transfer of judicial record management from the Department of Justice, the Ho Chi Minh City Police have continued processing applications without interruption. Additionally, applications submitted to the Department of Justice before the transition (prior to March 1) are being processed and returned by the police.

Nguyen Van Giang, a Thu Duc City resident, said the police officers provided detailed guidance throughout the entire process, from filling out the declaration form to completing the necessary procedures. The entire process took just a few minutes to finish.

On March 3, hundreds of people attended the Department of Justice's criminal record settlement results, as indicated by the advance appointment letters.

Staff guided individuals to complete procedures online via the Public Service Portal or VNeID app. Those opting for in-person service are provided with a form, issued a queue number, and called when it's their turn. Online submissions trigger notifications with processing outcomes and collection dates after form completion and fee settlement.

On the same morning, the Department of Justice ceased receiving, processing, and returning criminal record applications. Chief Huynh Thanh Yen of Office at the Department of Justice said that the department has worked closely with the Ho Chi Minh City Police, proactively preparing resources, personnel, and infrastructure to ensure a smooth transition without disruptions.

On the first official workday since reorganization, government offices and agencies across Ho Chi Minh City processed administrative requests from the public efficiently and without incident.

Following the merger of the Departments of Information and Communications and Science and Technology, Director Lam Dinh Thang announced that the newly formed Department of Science and Technology will maintain one-stop-shop services at two locations at 244 Dien Bien Phu in District 3 and 59 Ly Tu Trong in District 1 to continue receiving administrative records from citizens and businesses.

He added that the public can submit records directly to the two addresses provided or through the public service portal online. If records are submitted to the Department of Information and Communications before March 1, the department will accept them and then transfer them to the appropriate departments for processing.

Similarly, the Department of Finance currently operates two locations for receiving and processing administrative procedures—one at its former headquarters and another at the former headquarters of the Department of Planning and Investment. Citizens and businesses can submit documents at either location or opt for online submission via the public service portal.

Meanwhile, the newly structured people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City officially began operations on March 3, receiving administrative procedure documents as usual. Residents can continue submitting their applications online or directly at local one-stop service centers without any changes to the process.

Despite March 1 and 2 being a weekend, the staff of District 12 People's Committee specialized departments worked to ensure thorough preparation for receiving and processing documents from residents and businesses, according to Chairman of the committee Nguyen Van Duc.

He reported that a department will classify and transfer documents received from the public to the appropriate specialized departments. These departments will then advise the district People's Committee to process the requests and return the results either online or at the one-stop department. The Chairman of the District 12 People's Committee affirmed that this new system has been operating stably without interrupting or affecting the public's work.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan