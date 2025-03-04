HCMC Department of Health receives 1,531 officials from DOLISA

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health received 1,531 civil servants, public employees and employees from the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (DOLISA).

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday announced that the unit had received 1,531 civil servants, public employees and employees from the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has taken over the functions and responsibilities of state management in social protection, child protection and care, and social evils prevention and fighting from the municipal Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health established a new division for Child Protection, Care and Social Protection based on merging the former Social Protection Division with the Child Protection, Care, and Gender Equality Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Headquarters of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health

On the other hand, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has also taken over the existing Social Evils Prevention Sub-Department and 12 public service units in the field of social protection.

After the restructuring, the municipal Department of Health now consists of nine functional divisions, comprising the Office of the Department, Personnel Organization Division, Financial Planning Division, Medical Affairs Division, Pharmaceutical Affairs Division, Medical Services Management Division, Information Technology Division, Department Inspectorate, and the newly established Child Protection, Care and Social Protection Division and two sub-departments being the Population Sub-Department and the Social Evils Prevention Sub-Department.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong