Fourth HCMC Innovation Award ceremony to take place in April

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan yesterday presided over a working session on the progress of organizing the Fourth Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards in 2025.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Internal Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong provides information at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Attending and speaking at the session, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Internal Affairs Phan Kieu Thanh Huong informed that the organization board of the Fourth Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards 2025 received a total of 292 submissions across seven fields. These fields include economic development, defence security, State management, media, literature and art, technology science and creative startups.

The Emulation and Commendation Council has convened to assess each submission across seven fields transparently and objectively.

The council also proposed to the agencies in charge of these fields 57 submissions that scored 80 points or higher for submitting to the city-level emulation and commendation council and the organizing board for the award structure.

Overview of the working session on March 5 (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs and the agencies in charge of the seven fields have collaborated with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to publish information and collect public feedback on the submitted entries.

As a result, 419 comments and votes have been received from readers and residents. So far, SGGP Newspaper has not recorded any opposing opinions from the public regarding the submitted entries.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Internal Affairs will continue to consult the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on preparations for the announcement and award ceremony of the Fourth Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards 2025, which is expected to take place in April.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the working session. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngo Binh)

Delivering concluding remarks for the working session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan requested relevant agencies to enhance communication efforts about the Fourth Ho Chi Minh City Innovation Awards 2025.

He also emphasized that the program's content must make a strong impression, showcasing the stories of a creative city and the innovative spirit of Ho Chi Minh City's people in all fields.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong