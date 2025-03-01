HCMC launches Youth Month 2025

Attending the event were the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association, Nguyen Minh Triet; former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in the city Ngo Minh Hai; and nearly 3,000 youth union members.
The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Month 2025 will run from March 1 to 31, featuring a wide range of goals and meaningful works celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).
The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper have also launched the "Vietnam Green" program 2025, calling for action towards a green future and sustainable development.
In addition, the city's Youth Union has kicked off the 16th Young Volunteer for Science Development Program to encourage the city’s team of young intellectuals and scientists to participate in volunteer activities associated with their professional expertise.
After the launch ceremony, the young people implemented various activities in the city, such as providing instructions for Metro Line 1’s passengers at stations in District 1; signing a cooperation agreement to implement a pedagogical internship program for students in Thanh An Island Commune, Can Gio District, for the 2025-2027 period; launching a pedagogical internship team for the 2024-2025 school year; and admitting youth to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Communist Party of Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).