HCMC launches Youth Month 2025

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMYU)'s chapter in HCMC launched Youth Month 2025, themed “HCMC’s youth are proud and confident under the Party's guidelines,” and the 16th Young Volunteer for Science Development Program on March 1.

Delegates attend the launching ceremony of the HCMC Youth Month 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students' Association, Nguyen Minh Triet; former Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Chanh Truc; Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union cum President of Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in the city Ngo Minh Hai; and nearly 3,000 youth union members.

Youth union members attend the launching ceremony of the HCMC Youth Month 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Month 2025 will run from March 1 to 31, featuring a wide range of goals and meaningful works celebrating the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Tuoi Tre (Youth) Newspaper have also launched the "Vietnam Green" program 2025, calling for action towards a green future and sustainable development.

In addition, the city's Youth Union has kicked off the 16th Young Volunteer for Science Development Program to encourage the city’s team of young intellectuals and scientists to participate in volunteer activities associated with their professional expertise.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Student Association of the city, Tran Thu Ha speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

After the launch ceremony, the young people implemented various activities in the city, such as providing instructions for Metro Line 1’s passengers at stations in District 1; signing a cooperation agreement to implement a pedagogical internship program for students in Thanh An Island Commune, Can Gio District, for the 2025-2027 period; launching a pedagogical internship team for the 2024-2025 school year; and admitting youth to the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Communist Party of Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Delegates attend the launching ceremony of the "Vietnam Green" program 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong (L) offers a flag to kick off the 16th Young Volunteer for Science Development Program. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend the launching ceremony of the HCMC Youth Month 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) congratulates two new Party members. (Photo: SGGP)

At the signing ceremony of a cooperation agreement to implement a pedagogical internship program for students in Thanh An Island Commune, Can Gio District, for the 2025-2027 period (Photo: SGGP)

Launching a pedagogical internship team for the 2024-2025 school year (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Youth Union and Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Student Association of the city, Tran Thu Ha offers certificates of merit to oustanding students. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh