The Prime Minister has signed decisions approving the dismissal and election results for the position of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Chairman for the 2021-2026 term.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved the dismissal of Mr. Phan Van Mai from his position as the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to oversee a new assignment.

At the same time, PM Pham Minh Chinh approved the election result of the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the 2021-2026 term to Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Earlier, on February 20, during the 21st session of the 10th-tenure Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the council dismissed Mr. Phan Van Mai from the position of the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and introduced and elected Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc as the new Chairman.

Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc was born in 1968, a native of the Mekong Delta province of Long An. He holds a master's degree in Geology, a bachelor's degree in Geology and a senior political theory. The working history of Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc ahead of the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. March 1993: He worked at the Long An Provincial Land Management Board (now the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Long An Province). July 2026: Director of the Land Use Rights Registration Office of Long An Province February 2007: Head of the Natural Resources and Environment Division of Thanh Hoa District, Long An Province July 2029- May 2010: Deputy Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Long An Province May 2010- October 2010: Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Long An Province November 2010- March 2013: Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Long An Province April 2013- December 2015: Member of the Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Tan Thanh District Party Committee, Long An Province January 2016- June 2016: Member of the Standing Committee of the ninth term Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An Province for the term 2011-2016 June 2016- April 2019: Member of the Standing Committee of the ninth term Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Long An Province April 2019- October 2020: Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Long An Provincial Party Committee for the 10th term, 2015-2020 October 14, 2020: At the 11th Congress of the Long An Provincial Party Committee, he was elected as Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee for the 11th term, 2020-2025. November 2020: Secretary of the Long An Provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Long An Province January 30, 2021: At the 13th National Party Congress, he was elected as Member of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the term 2021-2026. From February 2025: Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for the term 2020-2025.

