HCMC takes care of coast guards in Can Gio District

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, and the People's Committee of Can Gio District co-organized the National Border Guard’s Day 2025 in Long Hoa Commune, Can Gio District on March 2.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committe Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) hands over a Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago’s milestone, a border milestone, and a relief featuring Ho Chi Minh cultural space to the border guard force in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung.

At the event, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City handed over a Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago’s milestone, a border milestone, and a relief featuring Ho Chi Minh cultural space; repaired eight houses; provided 43 tools of living; offered 51 scholarships; presented electronic equipment to four border posts; and granted five scholarships to children of officials in particularly difficult circumstances.

The organizers provide tools of living to disadvantaged people. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizers offer gifts to the Border Guard Station in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly praised the outstanding contribution and the role of the city’s Border Guard Command in managing and protecting sovereignty over seas and islands and port entrances of the city.

He praised the close cooperation between Can Gio District and the local armed forces in the locality, including the Border Guard Force, in effectively carrying out border defense tasks; officers and soldiers of the Border Guard Command of Ho Chi Minh City for their contribution and dedication to ensuring maritime security, protecting national sovereignty and port entrance, maintaining peace and security, as well as the development of the city.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents gifts to children of coast guards. (Photo: SGGP)

The organizers grant scholarships to students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event is an opportunity for the city to join hands in caring for the material and spiritual well-being of disadvantaged officers, soldiers, and people facing difficulties in the maritime boundary of Can Gio District.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc suggested the local Party committees and authorities, along with the Border Guard Command of Ho Chi Minh City, especially in the maritime border areas of Can Gio District, continuously enhance propaganda work to promote the National Border Guard’s Day to attract the participation of a large number of people.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung hands over charity house to Mrs. Tran Thi Lieu. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates attend a memorial and burial ceremony held at Rung Sac Martyr Cemetery. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense to pay tribute to martyrs. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh