HCMC takes care of coast guards in Can Gio District

Attending the event were Vice Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc and Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung.
At the event, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City handed over a Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago’s milestone, a border milestone, and a relief featuring Ho Chi Minh cultural space; repaired eight houses; provided 43 tools of living; offered 51 scholarships; presented electronic equipment to four border posts; and granted five scholarships to children of officials in particularly difficult circumstances.
Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly praised the outstanding contribution and the role of the city’s Border Guard Command in managing and protecting sovereignty over seas and islands and port entrances of the city.
He praised the close cooperation between Can Gio District and the local armed forces in the locality, including the Border Guard Force, in effectively carrying out border defense tasks; officers and soldiers of the Border Guard Command of Ho Chi Minh City for their contribution and dedication to ensuring maritime security, protecting national sovereignty and port entrance, maintaining peace and security, as well as the development of the city.
The event is an opportunity for the city to join hands in caring for the material and spiritual well-being of disadvantaged officers, soldiers, and people facing difficulties in the maritime boundary of Can Gio District.
Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc suggested the local Party committees and authorities, along with the Border Guard Command of Ho Chi Minh City, especially in the maritime border areas of Can Gio District, continuously enhance propaganda work to promote the National Border Guard’s Day to attract the participation of a large number of people.