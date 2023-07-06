Products, publications with "nine-dash line" in Vietnam considered infringing

Products and publications featuring the "nine-dash line" in Vietnam are considered to violate Vietnamese regulations and are not endorsed, said Ms. Pham Thu Hang, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On July 6, when addressing inquiries from the press regarding Vietnam's stance on the organizers of Blackpink's concert supporting China's "nine-dash line," Ms. Pham Thu Hang, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated that Vietnam's position on the "nine-dash line" claim had been consistently articulated. Products and publications featuring the "nine-dash line" in Vietnam are considered to violate Vietnamese regulations and are not endorsed.

Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang stated that the relevant authorities in Vietnam are currently verifying the information.

Regarding the question of when the official verification results will be announced and if the cultural inspectorate confirms any wrongdoing by the organizers of the Blackpink concert in posting the "nine-dash line" on its website, the spokesperson Pham Thu Hang stated that the matter will be forwarded to the relevant authorities. The spokesperson did not provide information on the possible consequences or cancellation of the Blackpink concert in Vietnam.

In the afternoon of the same day, the relevant authorities held a meeting to assess the preparations for the upcoming Blackpink concert, scheduled to be held at the My Dinh National Stadium on July 29 and 30.

Previously, on the evening of July 4, Vietnamese netizens discovered that the official fan page of IME Vietnam shared a link to the company's website, which included an image of the "nine-dash line" map. This incident quickly sparked public uproar, with many people criticizing IME Vietnam for promoting an image that infringes on Vietnam's territorial sovereignty.