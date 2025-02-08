Dense layers of fog cover large areas of Northern region

Dense fog blanketed vast areas in the Northwestern provinces, including Hoa Binh, Son La, Yen Bai and Lao Cai on February 6 and February 7.

Drizzle and fog also enveloped the capital city of Hanoi at night and early morning, causing cold weather conditions.

Dense layers of fog have reduced vehicle visibility in several areas.

Dense layers of fog have made National Highway No.6 from the capital city of Hanoi to the Northwestern provinces through Son La and Hoa Binh slippery, reducing visibility in several areas, affecting traffic and forcing vehicles to move slowly.

All vehicles are instructed to reduce speed when traveling through Van Ho District and Moc Chau Town in Son La Province to avoid accidents.

Thick fog has also covered National Highway No.6 through Mai Chau and Tan Lac districts in Hoa Binh Province, especially in the area of Thung Khe mountain pass, causing low visibility.

Police force instructs vehicles to reduce speed when traveling through steep, narrow and winding mountain passes under the thick fog condition.

The Hoa Binh Provincial Police have required drivers to strictly comply with the Road Traffic Law and follow safe driving regulations, especially when traveling through steep, narrow and winding mountain passes.

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting reported that by the afternoon of February 7, an extreme cold wave has affected the entire Northwestern and North Central regions.

The minimum temperature in the capital city of Hanoi on the afternoon of February 7 dropped to 15 degrees Celsius. It is expected that temperature will continue to gradually decrease to a low of 10 degrees Celsius by the morning of February 10.

From now until February 9-10, the Northern region, as well as Thanh Hoa and Nghe An provinces, will experience rain spells and fog, while areas from Ha Tinh to Khanh Hoa province will see scattered showers.

Fog and high humid conditions are expected to persist.

