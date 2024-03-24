Death anniversary of Trinh Cong Son to be celebrated with numerous activities

Many events commemorating the 23rd death anniversary of musician Trinh Cong Son (April 1, 2001 – 2024), one of Vietnam’s most famous and beloved songwriters will be held in HCMC.

Musician Trinh Cong Son (April 1, 2001 – 2024)

Some of the highlights are the construction of Trinh Cong Son schools for ethnic minority children and offering coats to needy kids, the establishment of the "Trinh Cong Son Music Research and Performance Group" with the participation of the musician’s representatives and Director of the Center for Vietnam Research at Fulbright University Vietnam.

The "Trinh Cong Son Music Research and Performance Group" plans to implement activities in 2024 and 2025, including a podcast series on musician Trinh Cong Son, a research project on the great composer, digitizing information about the career and life of the musician, publishing the Vietnamese edition of the work titled “Trinh Cong Son and Bob Dylan: Essays on War, Love, Songwriting, and Religion” by professor ohn C. Schafer, organizing a concert featuring Trinh Cong Son’s popular songs at Fulbright University Vietnam.

The “Trinh Cong Son and Bob Dylan: Essays on War, Love, Songwriting, and Religion” publication retells countless colorful stories from the two artists’ lives drawn from a wide range of Vietnamese and English-language sources.

Composer Son is internationally influenced widely. He is labeled as “Vietnam’s Bob Dylan” by BBC and “Vietnam’s most beloved singer-songwriter” by the Washington Post.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh