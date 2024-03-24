Culture/art

Death anniversary of Trinh Cong Son to be celebrated with numerous activities

SGGP

Many events commemorating the 23rd death anniversary of musician Trinh Cong Son (April 1, 2001 – 2024), one of Vietnam’s most famous and beloved songwriters will be held in HCMC.

429773072-7161282040634609-5718773656136657406-n-7662.jpg
Musician Trinh Cong Son (April 1, 2001 – 2024)

Some of the highlights are the construction of Trinh Cong Son schools for ethnic minority children and offering coats to needy kids, the establishment of the "Trinh Cong Son Music Research and Performance Group" with the participation of the musician’s representatives and Director of the Center for Vietnam Research at Fulbright University Vietnam.

The "Trinh Cong Son Music Research and Performance Group" plans to implement activities in 2024 and 2025, including a podcast series on musician Trinh Cong Son, a research project on the great composer, digitizing information about the career and life of the musician, publishing the Vietnamese edition of the work titled “Trinh Cong Son and Bob Dylan: Essays on War, Love, Songwriting, and Religion” by professor ohn C. Schafer, organizing a concert featuring Trinh Cong Son’s popular songs at Fulbright University Vietnam.

The “Trinh Cong Son and Bob Dylan: Essays on War, Love, Songwriting, and Religion” publication retells countless colorful stories from the two artists’ lives drawn from a wide range of Vietnamese and English-language sources.

Composer Son is internationally influenced widely. He is labeled as “Vietnam’s Bob Dylan” by BBC and “Vietnam’s most beloved singer-songwriter” by the Washington Post.

Related News
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

musician Trinh Cong Son death anniversary Trinh Cong Son Music Research and Performance Grou Trinh Cong Son and Bob Dylan

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn