Many activities commemorating musician Trinh Cong Son to take place in HCMC

A series of events marking the 22nd death anniversary of musician Trinh Cong Son, one of Vietnam’s most famous and beloved songwriters will be held in HCMC.

On April 1, a 3D museum displaying memorials of the late musician will open at his house at 47C Pham Ngoc Thach Street in District 3.

Music lovers visiting the house will have an opportunity to enjoy an exhibition of a collection of 222 stamps which are secured by the blockchain, and photos of musician Trinh Cong Son. These pictures were selected and taken by photographer Duong Minh Long who snapped and kept more than 9,000 pictures of the composers over 33 years.

In addition, the Asia Cultural Heritage Joint Stock Company (A.C Heritage) and M.A.S (Master.Art.Space) Center in coordination with the late musician Trinh Cong Son’s family will organize an exhibition featuring portrait paintings created by the songwriter.

The exhibits include works of art of poet Bui Giang, actress Pham Linh Dan, his Japanese friend Michiko, and his young sisters made with oil color, charcoal, and colored chalks.

At the exhibition, the organization board will publish a photo book of 12 artworks created by the late artist.

The exhibition will take place at A.S. (Master.Art.Space) Center – The Global City in Thu Duc City on April 9-23.

On April 9, a special concert themed “The Legend Concert- Trinh Cong Son” featuring the musician's popular songs will be held at A.S.(Master.Art.Space) Center – The Global City in Thu Duc City with the participation of famous singers, including Tuan Ngoc, Hong Nhung, Ha Anh Tuan, Trinh Vinh Trinh, choreographer Sebastien Ly, and Alexander Tu Nguyen.

Galaxy Cinema will present a film week featuring movies of musician Trinh Cong Son at its 18 cinemas across the city on March 31-April 6.