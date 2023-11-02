DDCI as foundation for HCMC to reevaluate its governance

The District and Department Competitiveness Index (DDCI) provides a foundation for the city's leadership to reevaluate the governance and administration of the city government.

On the morning of November 2, the HCMC People's Committee held a conference to launch the assessment of the DDCI of HCMC for 2023.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, underscored that the DDCI assessment sends a powerful message about the city's commitment to administrative reform and investment and business environment enhancement. This assessment will provide the city's leadership with a comprehensive and in-depth understanding, allowing for a more accurate reflection of the investment climate, business environment, and the quality of life and work in HCMC.

In 2022, HCMC conducted its inaugural comprehensive survey and assessment of the DDCI. In 2023, the city is continuing this assessment with a set of indices that have been developed in consultation with and opinions from businesses, experts, and independent consultants to ensure a comprehensive and multifaceted approach. This year's set of indices introduces new criteria, including the Green Index, Health Index, and Environmental Index. The city anticipates that these new criteria will help raise awareness among the entire political system in the city and the business community regarding sustainable development.

Ms. Cao Thi Phi Van, Deputy Director of the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), said that this year, the HCMC People's Committee had designated ITPC as the agency to preside and work with relevant units. The assessment is being conducted by Ernst & Young Consulting Vietnam Joint Stock Company (EY Vietnam), one of the world's four largest global audit and advisory firms (Big 4), with a history spanning over 170 years.

This year, the survey team aims to gather at least 15,000 out of a total of over 50,000 questionnaires distributed. Notably, they will conduct in-depth interviews with 20-30 businesses selected from a pool of around 100 strategic investors in HCMC. In addition to the ranking assessment, as done in the previous year, there will also be analytical reports prepared by 28 domestic and international experts to offer the most comprehensive and profound insights. The survey will be carried out within three months, and the results will be unveiled before February 28, 2024.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hoa, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Business Association (HUBA), expressed that the business community in HCMC warmly embraces the revisions made to this year's evaluation criteria. HUBA has been coordinating with the organizers to create a comprehensive list of business representatives across various sectors and fields. Notably, for this year's evaluation, HCMC has chosen EY as the reputable and independent assessment unit with a commitment to ensuring that the entities being evaluated have no influence on the assessment process.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) applauded HCMC's initiative to conduct the DDCI assessment. AmCham has set up 15 councils to offer opinions and suggestions, with various specific recommendations.

Representatives from district-level business associations, Thu Duc City, and other localities also underscored the importance of the DDCI assessment.

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee recognized that the feedback from the business community highlights various challenges and expectations. While the comments did not provide an in-depth analysis of the specific DDCI criteria, as the feedback of local authorities does, all the input contributes to enhancing HCMC's competitiveness.

According to Mr. Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, administrative reform assessments from the government's perspective, or the standpoint of the Fatherland Front, citizens, and businesses, may vary. However, the common spirit is to listen and take action, which is better. Although the assessments may differ, they all hold significance in terms of State management. Therefore, it is essential to understand that districts and departments are not "subject to" evaluation but rather "receiving" evaluations about their efforts and how they can improve.

Mr. Vo Van Hoan stressed that the DDCI provides a foundation for the leadership of HCMC to reassess the governance and administration of the city government. He noted, "Administration should be unified, consistent, and cohesive, so when errors or deficiencies occur at lower levels, it is the city's responsibility, not solely that of the individuals who made mistakes. If businesses give low ratings, we must examine our management practices, understand why the business environment receives poor ratings, and uncover the reasons behind unofficial costs."

As a result, Mr. Vo Van Hoan stressed the importance of enhancing awareness, not only among government officials, agencies, and local authorities but also within the business community, to promote increased, responsible, and more comprehensive engagement in the evaluation process. It is not just a matter of responding to questionnaires but actively offering suggestions and recommendations to HCMC.