Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway to open to traffic on April 30

The construction units are rushing to complete the final stages to put Dau Giay-Phan Thiet expressway into operation to serve the people on the occasion of the Reunification holidays.

The Dau Giay - Phan Thiet Expressway is 99km long, with the starting point located on the section connecting National Highway 1A to My Thanh in Binh Thuan Province and the endpoint connecting with the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway.

The project has a total investment of over VND12.5 trillion, and after completion, it will shorten the travel time from HCMC to the Phan Thiet - Mui Ne tourist center by 50 percent to only 2-2.5 hours by car. It will help reduce the traffic load on the crucial National Highway 1A and have a significant impact on the development of the Southern key economic zone.

The project was started in September 2020 and is now in the final phase. As observed by SGGP Newspaper, the construction units are rushing to complete the final stages, such as creating a rough asphalt surface and installing divider strips, fences, drainage systems, and embankments on both sides of the road, to put the expressway into operation to serve the people on the occasion of the Reunification holidays.