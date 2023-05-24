Dangerous levels of UV rays reported across country

Almost all localities across Vietnam on May 24 experienced a dangerous level of ultraviolet (UV) rays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

The UV index, which is used to measure the intensity of UV radiation, ranged around 8-10 in all major cities on the day, except for Hanoi.

According to the World Health Organisation, a UV index of 7.5 to 10.4 is deemed "very high", which means a very high risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure.

Specifically, from 11 am to 2 pm on the day, the UV index in Ha Long City (the northern province of Quang Ninh) was 9.1. The index was measured at 9.3 in the northern city of Hai Phong, 9.5 in Hue City (the central province of Thua Thien-Hue); 9.5 in Hoi An City (the central province of Quang Nam); 10 in Nha Trang City (the south central province of Khanh Hoa); and 9.1 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The index in Hanoi was at the “high” level, ranging from 5.5 to 7.4.

It is forecasted that from May 25-27, cities across the country will continue to see high to very high UV index.

People are advised to take extra precautions such as wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses, as well as ensuring hydration for the body.