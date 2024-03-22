Danang International Marathon 2024 draws 9,000 runners

Runners at the Danang International Marathon 2023 (Photo: VNA)

The runners will compete in different distances of 42km, 21km, 10km, 5km, and 1.5km.



They will run along the coast, passing through major tourist attractions of Da Nang such as Rong (Dragon) Bridge, Han River Bridge, Son Tra Peninsula, and Ngu Hanh Son Mountain. This is considered one of the most beautiful running routes in Southeast Asia, which meets standards of the International Marathon Association (AIMS) and the World Athletics Federation.



Kenyan Edwin Kiptoo Yebe and former SEA Games champion Pham Thi Binh are strong candidates for the title of the men's and women's full marathon categories, respectively.



The runners will begin competing on the afternoon of March 23 with the 1.5 km Ronny Dash fun run. They will take part in the marathon distances of 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km on March 24.



According to Vice Director of the Da Nang Department of Culture and Sports Nguyen Thi Hoi An, this year has seen a record number of international athletes, becoming an outstanding sports and tourism event of Da Nang.



She said that along with promoting physical exercise movement in the community, the event also provides a chance for Da Nang to introduce the image of a friendly and hospitable tourist destination to domestic foreign friends.



First held in 2013, the Danang International Marathon has become one of Vietnam's oldest running events.



Previously, it was held annually in August, but from this year, the organising board has decided to organise the event in March when the weather is cooler and more pleasant.



The event expects 20,000 runners in 2027, becoming a motivation for Da Nang to stimulate tourism in the low season.



Pulse Active, the event organiser, is cooperating with many international sports tourism partners from the US, Europe, China, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. It is expected that these partners alone will bring more than 2,000 international athletes to Da Nang from 2025.

VNA