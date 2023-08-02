Dam Sen Ring Road project starts construction

The People’s Committee of District 11, Ho Chi Minh City this morning held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Dam Sen Ring Road project.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11 Nguyen Tran Binh said that the Dam Sen Ring Road is a key project of District 11 under the urban embellishment and development program for the period 2021-2025.

The completion of the Dam Sen Ring Road project in addition to the renovation project of the Dam Sen Canal will contribute to the urban embellishment and development for District 11.

Besides, the road will contribute to space expansion for vehicles, reducing traffic jams and flooding, environmental sanitation improvement, solving the problem of houses along the canals and improving the lives of residents in the area.

The Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 11 proposed the project’s investor, construction unit, supervision consultant and District 11’s sectors mobilize all resources to soon complete and put the road into exploitation in time for celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

The Dam Sen Ring Road has a total length of 820 meters extending from 247 Lac Long Quan Street to 152 Lac Long Quan Street, with two subprojects being the construction project of Dam Sen Ring Road and the renovation project of Dam Sen Canal.

It is expected that the project will be finished within 12 months.