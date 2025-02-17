Weather

Dak Lak’s agricultural production faces risk of water scarcity

As the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak enters the dry season, the demand for irrigation water for croplands is increasing.

Illustrative photo

Statistics from the Dak Lak Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development indicated that the Central Highlands province has over 850 irrigation projects, including nearly 620 reservoirs, more than 160 weirs and 78 pumping stations.

At the current time, numerous reservoirs in the districts of M'Drak, Ea Kar, Lak, and Ea H'leo have stored only 50 percent – 80 percent of their capacity. Other reservoirs across the province are also holding 10 percent to 15 percent less water compared to the same period in 2024.

Experts predicted that water scarcity would worsen in agricultural production and daily life. In response, the Dak Lak Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has urged local authorities to conduct drought prevention and water shortage management plans for the 2024-2025 dry season, save water from the early dry season based on a rational water distribution plan, and apply advanced irrigation techniques to maximize water efficiency for paddy fields and other crops.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

