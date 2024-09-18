Weather

Da Nang City braces for heavy rains, inundation

SGGPO

The centrally-run city of Da Nang has been experiencing persistent extreme rains from last night until this morning, inundating various streets in the city.

Motobikes must move on the pavement due to the depth of waterlogging, which is higher than half of the car tire height.

The inundation caused localized traffic congestion during rush hour and affected people's plans this morning.

Amid the heavy rain-triggered waterlogging, the Department of Education and Training of Da Nang City this morning requested that heads of units and schools be as flexible as possible to allow inundation-affected pupils to stay at home or propose school closures based on heavy rains and flooding.

To proactively respond to the weather forecasts, the Department of Education and Training of Da Nang City also requested heads of units and schools at all educational levels to regularly update the current heavy rainfall conditions, notably maintaining communication through various channels to ensure a safe and effective response, mitigate the damage caused by the heavy rains.

Some photos show waterlogged streets in Da Nang City this morning.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

