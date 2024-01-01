Da Nang, Binh Dinh welcome first arrivals on 1st day of new year

The Departments of Tourism of Da Nang City and Binh Dinh Province together with domestic airlines organized a ceremony to welcome the first tourists domestically and internationally on January 1 morning.

As of this morning, Da Nang International Airport welcomed 112 domestic and international flights carrying more than 15,500 passengers.

The tourism sector of Da Nang City welcomes tourists at the domestic terminal of Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Hoai An said that the first flights to Da Nang on the first day of the new year of 2024 were expected to open new beginnings with much excitement and take steps to strongly recover the tourism industry.

The first tourists to Da Nang City are warmly welcomed and presented gifts. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

During the first three days of the new year, Da Nang City handled 450 international and domestic flights, an increase of 10 percent compared to the same period last year showing that Da Nang is a favorite destination for domestic and international tourists.

Tourists are excited when they first come to Da Nang City. (Photo: Xuan Quynh)

In 2024, Da Nang City sets a target of welcoming 8.43 million turns of arrivals. Therefore, the city’s tourism industry has launched many promotion programs to connect more international tourist markets, develop flight routes and further diversify both markets and tourism products to lure tourists.

Domestic and international visitors arrive in Binh Dinh Province on the first day of 2024. (Photo: Xuan Huyen)

On January 1, Binh Dinh Provincial Department of Tourism coordinated with Phu Cat Airport and the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to host a welcoming ceremony for 150 visitors who are passengers of the first flight to the Central province from Ho Chi Minh City via Phu Cat Airport on the first day of the new year.

The flight of Vietnam Airlines landed at Phu Cat Airport, Binh Dinh Province at 8:15 a.m. on January 1.

As from the first moments at the Phu Cat Airport, the visitors were greeted with flowers and best wishes for a prosperous and happy new year extended by the leaders and representatives of departments and the provincial tourism sectors.

International visitors come to Binh Dinh Province on the first day of 2024. (Photo: Xuan Huyen)

In 2024, the Binh Dinh Provincial tourism sector will strive to receive around 5.5 million turns of travelers with a revenue of about VND18.5 trillion (US$762 million).

As planned, the province will organize large-scale cultural and marine sports events such as Formula 1 - F1 H20 motorboat racing and Binh Dinh International Professional Aquabike Tournament 2024 which will be held in Vietnam for the first time.

The events are expected to attract more than 10,000 international visitors and over 40,000 domestic ones. Notably, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Events) tourism is estimated to receive nearly 100,000 guests.

Related News HCMC welcomes first international visitors via air route on first day of 2024

By Xuan Quynh, Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong