Da Lat to build two large parking lots

The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has approved the detailed planning project for the construction project of parking areas at Prenn Pass and Darahoa junction.

The provincial People’s Committee delegated the functional departments and sectors to implement construction procedures.

Accordingly, the parking lot at the top of Prenn Pass covers an area of 38.2 hectares in Ward 3 of Da Lat City and Hiep An Commune of Duc Trong District, adjacent to the last section of Lien Khuong – Prenn expressway. The facility has enough room for 790 buses, 122 small buses, 200 taxis, and cars with a total capacity of 33,800 passengers.

The parking lot at Darahoa junction including a bus station that is designed for receiving around 817 buses, 83 small buses, 60 taxis, and cars with 34,700 passengers covers an area of 36.69 hectares in Da Sar of Lac Duong District, connecting the bus terminal with National Highway 27C.

The project will include main items, such as resting rooms, waiting rooms, a garden, and a parking zone for various vehicles.

Traffic congestion has recently increased in Da Lat City on national holidays. In the downtown area, large-size buses traveling in a long line often cause vehicle overload on city roads.

The parking lots are expected to contribute to improving the social infrastructure system and reducing the number of vehicles entering the city.

Currently, some investors have proposed plans on implementing the construction project of parking lots with an estimated cost of VND1,000 – VND1,700 billion per facility in the suburbs of Da Lat.