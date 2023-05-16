Da Lat to build bypass around city

A bypass will be built to provide an alternative route for vehicles traveling around Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong instead of entering the downtown area.

The provincial Department of Planning and Investment is carrying out procedures for the construction project of the 9-kilometer road starting from the foot of Prenn Pass to Xuan Tho Commune in Da Lat City at a cost of VND400 billion.

The bypass route is expected to contribute to reducing the number of vehicles entering the city center and cutting the travel distance by 17.7 kilometers from Xuan Tho, Xuan Truong, and Tram Hanh communes to the southern districts of Lam Dong Province.

Da Lat City has currently implemented traffic projects, such as the expansion of the main downtown streets, and the construction of bypass routes and ring roads contributing to reducing the number of vehicles entering the city to tackle traffic congestion.