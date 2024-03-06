Science/technology

Cyber attacks in Vietnam drop to 860 in February

Vietnam posted 862 cyber attacks in February 2024, a drop of 9.3 percent from January and 48.9 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

hacker-apiw-9090.jpg
Illustrative photo (Photo: vietbao.vn)

More than 432,400 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses were found to be in virus-infected computer networks (botnets), an increase of 13 percent over the same period in 2023.

As of February, the country had 3,224 information systems, of which, 2,145 were classified by level-based security, reaching 66.5 percent, an increase of 0.5 percent compared to January, and an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year.

To enhance cyber security, the Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the MIC has implemented many solutions. For example, it has coordinated with Google to launch the program "An toan len mang, An tam vui song cung Google" (Be safe online, enjoy life with Google) that aims to help elderly people in Vietnam explore the Internet more safely and confidently.

The AIS reviewed and recorded 43 websites including nines run by ministries/agencies and 24 run by provinces and cities that had advertising content inserted.

It renewed and re-issued network trust for eight state agencies’ websites, bringing the total number of state agency websites granted the network trust to 4,662 including 557 websites of 21 ministries/agencies and 4,105 websites of 61 provinces/cities.

VNA

Tags

Internet Protocol (IP) addresses Authority of Information Security (AIS) enhance cyber security

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn