Cyber attacks in Vietnam drop to 860 in February

Vietnam posted 862 cyber attacks in February 2024, a drop of 9.3 percent from January and 48.9 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Illustrative photo (Photo: vietbao.vn)

More than 432,400 Internet Protocol (IP) addresses were found to be in virus-infected computer networks (botnets), an increase of 13 percent over the same period in 2023.

As of February, the country had 3,224 information systems, of which, 2,145 were classified by level-based security, reaching 66.5 percent, an increase of 0.5 percent compared to January, and an increase of 6 percent compared to the same period last year.

To enhance cyber security, the Authority of Information Security (AIS) under the MIC has implemented many solutions. For example, it has coordinated with Google to launch the program "An toan len mang, An tam vui song cung Google" (Be safe online, enjoy life with Google) that aims to help elderly people in Vietnam explore the Internet more safely and confidently.

The AIS reviewed and recorded 43 websites including nines run by ministries/agencies and 24 run by provinces and cities that had advertising content inserted.

It renewed and re-issued network trust for eight state agencies’ websites, bringing the total number of state agency websites granted the network trust to 4,662 including 557 websites of 21 ministries/agencies and 4,105 websites of 61 provinces/cities.

VNA