The 2023 Cu Chi City Trail themed “Run with Heroes” attracting more than 2,000 participants nationwide will take place on July 29-30 in Cu Chi District of HCMC.

Related News Cu Chi launches travel program to lure visitors on summer

Entrants can race to become the champion in four types of running races, including 7 kilometers, 12 kilometers, 21 kilometers, and 42 kilometers, crossing Tan An Hoi, Trung Lap Ha, Trung Lap Thuong, Nhuan Duc, and An Nhon Tay communes.

The race aims to respond to the “All people exercise their bodies following Uncle Ho's example” campaign and promote the history, tradition, culture, landscapes, people, economic, and tourism development potential of Cu Chi District to visitors.