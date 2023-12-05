Country's major destinations lack night-time tourism products to draw visitors

Night-time tourism products play an important role in attracting visitors and keeping tourists stay longer. However, there are only pilot implementation programs on night-time tourism that have been carried out spontaneously in localities nationwide.

Son Tra Night Market which is located near two popular attractions of the central coastal city of Da Nang, the Love Bridge and Dragon Bridge, has attracted a large number of visitors, especially on every weekend.

The Dragon Bridge was designed and built in the shape of a dragon which spews fire and water each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 9 pm. It is a great advantage to lure tourists to visit and do the shopping.

Hue City of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue implemented a plan for street connectivity to help tourists save time while traveling. If the city’s two streets previously focused on offering street food, entertainment, and traditional cultural activities, Hai Ba Trung Street is organized differently to provide arts performances and services suitable for all ages.

Tran Thi Thanh Truc, a visitor from Da Nang, said that it is one of the opportunities for Hue Royal City and Thua Thien Hue Province to develop more and more.

Localities in the country still lack night-time tourism products to draw visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

The southern central coastal province of Binh Thuan has recently seen a sharp increase in visitors due to the newly inaugurated expressways Phan Thiet-Dau Giay and Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet.

In the Ham Tien – Mui Ne tourist area, businesses have launched different types of entertainment, culinary activities, and music performances to draw travelers.

Tourists are very interested in outdoor mini concerts on the beach that provide people with relaxing songs, Mr. La Thang, manager of Hana Beach Mui Ne said.

The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang sees a sharp increase in different types of food and beverage service with a system of seafood restaurants. However, the average length of stay by all visitors in the island district of Phu Quoc is 2.5 days. A foreign tourist spends an average of around US$150-US$180 per day while a domestic visitor’ average daily spending is VND1.5 (US$62)– VND1.8 million (US$74).

There are not many stores that are open late for those who enjoy the nightlife, Ms. Ha Nguyet My, a visitor from HCMC, said.

HCMC also sees a lack of night–time tourism products, except for visiting the city’s popular attractions. Tourists' night-time expenditure accounted for 70 percent of their tours.

In Hanoi, night-time tourism activities are only organized at the end of the weekend. Many spaces for developing the night-time economy have revealed inadequacies.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh