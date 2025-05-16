Country to see consecutive storms, torrential rains-triggered flooding from June

Heavy rains are forecast across multiple regions in the country from June to August, while heatwaves are expected to ease in the Southern and the Central Highlands regions, excluding the North.

The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration has just released a report assessing weather and natural disaster conditions nationwide from June to November 2025.

According to the assessment, the ENSO phenomenon is currently in a neutral phase and is expected to remain so with a 70 percent–90 percent probability throughout June to August.

Consecutive storms and torrential rains are likely to trigger potential risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas.

During this period, around five storms or tropical depressions may form in the East Sea, equivalent to the multi-year average for the same period. Among them, approximately two are likely to directly impact Vietnam’s mainland.

Notably, extreme weather events such as sporadic thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and hail may occur irregularly across the country.

Torrential early-season rain and wind hit Lai Chau Province on May 15. (Photo: Lai Chau Newspaper)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned of moderate to heavy rains over the Northern, North Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions, beginning from June to August.

These areas are key zones for agricultural production and infrastructure development that face potential risks of flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas, as well as urban waterlogging in low-lying areas.

These rainy spells may be accompanied by other hazardous patterns such as thunderstorms and lightning, which can cause damage to agriculture, infrastructure and pose risks to health for the people.

Meanwhile, heatwaves are expected to ease in the Central Highlands and Southern regions as early as June. However, hot weather is likely to persist in the Northern and North Central regions until August, before gradually declining from September onward.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong