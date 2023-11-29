Country records highest tourist arrivals for year in November

According to the General Statistics Office (GSO), Vietnam received 1.23 million foreign visitors in November and 11.2 million international tourists in the first 11 months of this year.

November was the month welcoming the highest number of foreign travelers since the beginning of 2023.

The Republic of Korea remained the biggest market of visitors to Vietnam with 3.2 million visitors, accounting for 28.5 percent, followed by China (1.5 million tourists), Taiwan (China) (758,000), the US (658,000), Thailand (442,000), and Malaysia (419,000), Australia (353,000), India (352,000), the UK (232,000), France (195,000), Germany (182,000).

In November, the number of tourists from Europe to Vietnam posted the highest growth rate, up 58.5 percent compared to October, thanks to the contribution of markets on the list of countries under unilateral visa exemption to 45 days that took effect from August 15. Of these, the UK had the growth rate of 38.6 percent, France (72.5 percent), Germany (36.1 percent), Italia (55.1 percent), Russia (41.8 percent), Sweden (84.8 percent) and Norway (52.7 percent).

In addition, the tourist revenue in the first 11 months was VND34 trillion (US$1.4 billion), accounting for 0.6 percent of the country’s total revenue from the tourism sector and up 50.5 percent compared to the same period last year thanks to localities nationwide actively implementing and promoting many tourism products, cultural and sports activities to stimulate tourism demand.

Some localities got revenue growth, including Khanh Hoa with 138 percent, Da Nang 134.7 percent, Can Tho 129.9 percent, Quang Ninh 87.5 percent, HCMC 68 percent, Hanoi 52.9 percent, and Hai Phong 44 percent.