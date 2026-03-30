Coral Princess brings 1,800 international tourists to Khanh Hoa Province

Coral Princess cruise ship, docked at Cam Ranh International Port, Khanh Hoa Province on March 30, carrying around 1,800 international visitors. That underscores Khanh Hoa’s growing appeal as a destination for cruise tourism.

The ship, registered in Bermuda, departed from Phu My Port in Ho Chi Minh City and arrived at Cam Ranh International Port, Khanh Hoa Province on the same morning. On board were mainly tourists from the United States, Australia and several European countries.

The Coral Princess docks at Cam Ranh International Port.

After completing entry procedures, visitors start sightseeing tours in Nha Trang, with popular destinations including Ponagar Cham Towers, Long Son Pagoda, Dam Market and Truong Son traditional craft village.

Tourists begin their sightseeing journey in Khanh Hoa.

The ship is scheduled to leave at 6 p.m. on the same day, continuing its journey to Quang Ninh Province.

In recent times, Cam Ranh International Port has continuously received several international cruise ships such as Westerdam (the Netherlands), Norwegian Sun (Bahamas) and Diamond Princess (Bermuda).

Coral Princess cruise ship

According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, since the beginning of 2026, the province has welcomed 25 international cruise ships, with more than 41,080 passengers coming ashore for tours.

By Hieu Giang- Translated by Huyen Huong