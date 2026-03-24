Bai Tu Long Bay among 7 Wonders of Southeast Asia for 2026: Condé Nast Traveller

Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been named in the list of “7 Wonders of Southeast Asia for 2026” by Condé Nast Traveller.

Bai Tu Long Bay (Photo: SGGP)

The US travel magazine selected seven destinations to introduce readers to the region beyond typical itineraries and bucket-list sights, encouraging visitors to discover these wonders on a deeper, more personal level.

Placed third on the list, Bai Tu Long Bay features towering limestone islands, karst formations, caves, hidden coves, and floating fishing villages, but with a quaint and intimate atmosphere.

“Instead of large-scale cruises, visitors can embark on luxury boutique cruises and smaller boat tours,” the US magazine said.

Highlights include kayaking and swimming in emerald green waters and eco-tours that explore the awe-inspiring natural wonders of Bai Tu Long National Park. There are also multi-day excursions that allow tourists to get a closer look at the local culture and daily life in the fishing villages.

Other wonders on the list include Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago, Thailand’s Doi Inthanon National Park, Laos’ Bolaven Plateau, Malaysia’s George Town, Cambodia’s Phnom Kulen National Park, and the Philippines’ smallest province, Batanes.

The Quang Ninh People’s Committee and tourism experts say the bay’s scenic value makes it ideal for year-round tourism.

Local authorities have approved 10 itineraries within Bai Tu Long and three connecting it with Ha Long Bay, some of which officially opened last March.

The trips take tourists to different areas of the bay, allowing them to visit numerous islands, pearl farms, swimming beaches, and overnight accommodation sites.

Each journey offers a unique experience, from admiring breathtaking natural landscapes to gaining insight into the cultural life of local fishermen.

Visitors can explore and relax at well-known destinations such as Quan Lan and Minh Chau Islands, while also discovering lesser-known gems like Phat Co Island, home to one of the largest caves in Bai Tu Long. Active travellers can enjoy swimming, kayaking, and seaweed cultivation, while those seeking tranquillity can unwind on pristine, quiet beaches and breathe in the fresh sea air.

Bai Tu Long also holds strong potential for international tourism, lying just 100 km from the Mong Cai International Border Gate and benefiting from Quang Ninh’s quality accommodation system, large resort complexes, and convenient transport links, including roads, seaports, and airports.

From Bai Tu Long, tourists can easily reach other islands such as Co To, Da Dung, Cai Chien, Vinh Trung, Vinh Thuc, and Tra Co, offering even more opportunities for exploration and discovery.

Vietnamplus