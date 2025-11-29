Cool weather boosts sales of winter apparel in Ho Chi Minh City

As temperatures drop, warm clothing and accessories are flying off the shelves in Ho Chi Minh City.

Cool weather boosts sale of winter wear in Ho Chi Minh City

Meteorological experts forecast that Ho Chi Minh City will experience cool weather lasting until December 3.

According to the Southern Regional Hydrometeorological Station, the combination of typhoon Koto, the country’s storm No. 15 and a tropical depression over the East Sea is causing unpredictable weather patterns in the city.

The unexpected chill has energized the local market for jackets, scarves, socks, and other warm accessories.

By the evening of November 28, popular shopping streets in Cho Lon, An Dong, Hanh Thong, and Go Vap wards were noticeably busier than usual, with many customers looking for thermal jackets and scarves. Scarf prices range from VND100,000 to VND150,000 each, while thermal jackets sell for VND350,000 to VND1 million depending on the type. Lightweight down jackets, fleece tops, and sports jackets priced from VND500,000 upward are among the best sellers, as they suit the city’s mild winter chill.

Not only traditional stores but also supermarkets and e-commerce platforms have reported a 10 percent–20 percent increase in searches for jackets, scarves, and socks compared to normal days.

Many small retailers have restocked their inventory and launched 10 percent–20 percent discount programs to meet the rising shopping demand as Ho Chi Minh City experiences an extended cool spell.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan